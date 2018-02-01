Julian and Cuyamaca CalFire Stations Closed Until Spring

As the ballot measure fails to qualify, the Julian-Cuyamaca Fire Protection District stands alone.

On Jan. 30, the County Registrar of Voters notified the sponsors of the "Citizens' Initiative to Repeal and Replace Julian-Cuyamaca Fire Protection District Benefit Fee" had no received enough valid signatures. There is no word what the next steps will be.

The JCFPD Board with their vote to turn down the County's proposal to join with the Fire Authority has put the JCFPD in the precarious position of having to cover the district alone.

Coverage will be by members of the volunteers and the district's ambulance crews. The board will now have to identify budget priorities and implement them. This creates an unknown future for the long-term.

As of Feb. 5, both the Julian and Cuyamaca CalFIRE stations will be closed until spring.

The next JCFPD board meeting is Feb. 13 at the fire station on Highway 79 at 10 a.m.