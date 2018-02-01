Carnivale Captures Fun at The Mall

A parade with theme-dressed participants circled the mall – twice! – and included pirates, clowns and just plain fun costumes, as people threw seeds for good luck, while a few passed out colored beads to fit in with the theme.

Inside The Mall, Sparkles The Face Painter was popular, as many children lined up to be painted as their favorite animal or creature.

The children also loved the balloon animals and enjoyed bubble-blowing.

Finally, important note on future Borrego events: Expect many short events in Borrego's future to be listed as 3-hr. – 59 min. happenings.

Had Carnivale Borrego organizers realized that holding a posted 3 hr. – 59 min. (or less) event, as opposed to a posted 4-hr event, would preclude the hassle of pulling permits, they would have done so.

The 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. event time frame posted in this newspaper was 4 hours, so they had to scramble to pull permits in time.

