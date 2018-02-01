RSS

Home   Advertise   Classifieds   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Carnivale Captures Fun at The Mall

 

Last updated 2/26/2018 at 11:50am

A parade with theme-dressed participants circled the mall – twice! – and included pirates, clowns and just plain fun costumes, as people threw seeds for good luck, while a few passed out colored beads to fit in with the theme.

Inside The Mall, Sparkles The Face Painter was popular, as many children lined up to be painted as their favorite animal or creature.

The children also loved the balloon animals and enjoyed bubble-blowing.

Finally, important note on future Borrego events: Expect many short events in Borrego's future to be listed as 3-hr. – 59 min. happenings.

Had Carnivale Borrego organizers realized that holding a posted 3 hr. – 59 min. (or less) event, as opposed to a posted 4-hr event, would preclude the hassle of pulling permits, they would have done so.

The 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. event time frame posted in this newspaper was 4 hours, so they had to scramble to pull permits in time.

Full article in the Feb. 22 issue of the Borrego Sun.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | generalmail@borregosun.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2018 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2018 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser