BWD-SDC Get $1M Grant For GSP

Acronyms notwithstanding, the Borrego Water District, in close cooperation with San Diego County planning officials, applied to the State Department of Water Resources for, and received, preliminary approval of a $1 Million grant to help offset the cost of critical steps leading to the preparation of our Groundwater Sustainability Plan, to be submitted in 2019.

Included in the grant is almost $200K to establish baseline data and impact/vulnerability analysis for ratepayers within what is referred to as our Severely Disadvantaged Community. Once public comments are received on the DWR action, and the grant gets final approval, BWD will get the money.

Borregans who worked with all due diligence on the application to secure the grant were BWD General Manager Geoff Poole, Gina Moran, Diane Johnson, and Suzanne Lawrence, plus board members Joe Tatusko and Harry Ehrlich.

See details in the BWD-GSP column on Page 5 of the Feb. 22 Borrego Sun.