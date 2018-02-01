BVEF Clinic Press Release

BORREGO SPRINGS NEEDS URGENT CARE CENTER

What Does the Borrego Valley Endowment Fund (The Fund) Plan to Do?

Committed to enhancing health care for permanent residents, seasonal residents, and visitors of Borrego Springs, The FUND proposes to support the opening of an Urgent Care Center (UCC). The FUND is seeking a strategic operating medical partner with the best offering to operate and staff the Urgent Care Center. The Fund already has pledges of $2 million plus land which will help launch its campaign to obtain the full funding required.

An Urgent Care Center operating 24/7 in Borrego Springs will provide a greater sense of safety, comfort, and convenience to residents and visitors. The Fund’s goal is that, when fully implemented, it will operate 24 hours/7 days a week and be located near the center of Borrego Springs. At this point in time, The Fund has approved initial funding for an Urgent Care Center, contingent upon development of a strategic plan with a medical partner. More detailed information, plans, and schedules will be provided when available.

Why Does The Fund Plan To Support an Urgent Care Clinic?

The Fund engaged California healthcare consultants, the Camden Group, and conducted a Community Health Survey of health practices and needs of Borrego residents. The Camden Report concluded that a community the size of Borrego Springs could support urgent care services.

Six hundred fifty-one (651) residents responded to the Survey with 64% identifying Urgent Care as the medical service most important to making them feel comfortable living in Borrego Springs. When the full service Urgent Care Center opens in Borrego Springs, it will be possible to determine that many medical events can be treated here and are not serious enough to require transportation out of the Valley. An Urgent Care Center offering accessible health care evenings and weekends will make it possible for Borrego residents to stay in Borrego for treatment of more of their non-emergency medical needs.

The Borrego Valley Endowment Fund

The Borrego Valley Endowment Fund (The Fund) is a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization operating in the Borrego Valley in Southeastern California.

The Fund began in 1996 and in 2015 expanded its mission to include other activities that work towards improving the overall well-being of our community. It now manages a 7+ million dollar portfolio. Proceeds from the portfolio generated income are distributed to a variety of grants that align with our mission to create enduring changes that improves the health of the region. Providing high quality, affordable healthcare and creating the systems to deliver such care is a challenge for small, rural communities throughout the United States.

For destination communities such as the gateway community of Borrego Springs, high quality, readily available, and affordable healthcare is of particular importance because of its impact on the economic development and well being of the community; without reliable healthcare, residents and visitors alike are less likely to choose Borrego Springs.