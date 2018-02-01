Border Patrol Finds $2900 Worth of Meth

El Centro Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 86 checkpoint arrested a man suspected for smuggling methamphetamine Thursday Feb. 15.

The incident occurred at around 4:40 p.m., when a 39-year-old man approached the checkpoint with four other occupants.

Agents referred the vehicle for further investigation after an immigration inspection.

At secondary inspection, Border Patrol agents questioned each of the occupants separately. During pat down, agents discovered narcotics in one of the man's pockets.

The two balloon packages tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed a total of 147.5 grams with an estimated street value of $2,950.

The man was identified as a United States citizen, and was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the narcotics were turned over to the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA).

This is the fourth meth-related bust in the last couple of days at the Highway 86 Checkpoint.

In fiscal year 2018, El Centro Sector agents have seized more than 378.20 pounds of methamphetamine.