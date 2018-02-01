Sponsor Group Meeting, March 1

The next meeting is March 1, 2018 at 5 p.m., held at the Borrego Springs High School Community Room, 2281 Diegueno Road, Borrego Springs.

The change in location is because we expect a larger than average turnout as the Sponsor Group votes on whether or not to increase density on a project owned by Borrego Country Club Estates, LLC.

Regular meetings are now first Thursday’s at 4:30 p.m. at the Borrego Springs LIbrary Meeting Room, 587 Palm Canyon Drive #125.

The Borrego Springs Community Sponsor Group advises the Count of San Diego on land use issues in Borrego. Our web page at the County website is: https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/pds/gpupdate/comm/borrego.html.

The agenda is posted at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting on the post office bulletin board, the Borrego Springs Library bulletin board, and on the door of the meeting room.

Public attendance and comment is welcome.

Please contact Chairperson Rebecca Falk with questions: rebfalk7@gmail.com, P.O. Box 1371, Borrego Springs, CA 92004.