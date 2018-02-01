Jim Desmond Fundraiser

Wednesday Feb. 28, Terry Walsh, Linda Haddock and Jim Wilson, will host a fundraiser, supporting mayor Jim Desmond for supervisor of San Diego County District 5. The fundraiser will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Palms at Indian Head.

Desmond has a long list of endorsements, including current supervisor Bill Horn, mayor’s and councilmembers in the San Diego county, and respected community members.

His diverse and extensive experience, including his military service, academic achievements, and public service, uniquely qualifies him to serve the community.

Contributions are payable to: Jim Desmond for Supervisor 2018. To contribute online or to learn more about Jim Desmond, visit http://www.desmondforsupervisor.com.