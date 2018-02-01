RSS

Home   Advertise   Classifieds   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Jim Desmond Fundraiser

 

Last updated 2/21/2018 at 1:40pm



Wednesday Feb. 28, Terry Walsh, Linda Haddock and Jim Wilson, will host a fundraiser, supporting mayor Jim Desmond for supervisor of San Diego County District 5. The fundraiser will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Palms at Indian Head.

Desmond has a long list of endorsements, including current supervisor Bill Horn, mayor’s and councilmembers in the San Diego county, and respected community members.

His diverse and extensive experience, including his military service, academic achievements, and public service, uniquely qualifies him to serve the community.

Contributions are payable to: Jim Desmond for Supervisor 2018. To contribute online or to learn more about Jim Desmond, visit http://www.desmondforsupervisor.com.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | generalmail@borregosun.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2018 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2018 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 03/07/2018 05:13