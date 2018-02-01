Community Concert Association Presents Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes

The Borrego Springs Community Concert Association is pleased to present "Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes" band at the Performing Arts center Tuesday Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

This must-see performance will take a nostalgic look at Hank Williams and his influence on country music. Performed by award-winning singer/actor Jason petty, who brings Hank's music back to life by paying tribute to artists such as Jimmie Rodgers, Roy Acuff, Ernest Tubb and the Carter family, this is an opportunity to enjoy an evening of country music at its best.

Although the season is sold out, limited tickets are usually available on a first come basis by calling 760-440-5117 or in the lobby 15 minutes prior to curtain.

The Community Concert Association provides four free concerts for the students of Borrego each season; these concerts are made possible by the generosity of patrons, benefactors, and sponsors.