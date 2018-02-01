RSS

Home   Advertise   Classifieds   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

ABDNHA Borrego Desert Energy Project

 

Last updated 2/21/2018 at 1:23pm



The Anza-Borrego Desert Natural History Association invites everyone to the ABDNHA Library and Garden Thursday March 1 and 11 a.m., as they introduce the Borrego Desert Energy Project.

The Borrego Desert Energy Project is an educational and community outreach program to inform the public and stimulate discussion on the subjects of energy generation and use, as well as the relationships between energy, climate, and the natural world.

The Energy Project is multifaceted, including interpretive displays and artwork under ABDNHA’s new Solar Ramada at the entrance to ABDNHA’s Botanical Garden, a self-guided tour to the sustainable projects in the Borrego Valley, ongoing educational programs and focus sessions for adults and school children, an energy careers program for the high school, and a project website, http://www.borregoenergy.org.

To reserve a seat for the presentation, please contact the Anza-Borrego Desert Natural History Association at 760-767-3052, or by email abdnha2@att.net, with your name and number of people who will be attending.

ABDNHA Library and Garden – 652 Palm Canyon Drive

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | generalmail@borregosun.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2018 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2018 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 03/09/2018 04:16