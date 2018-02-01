ABDNHA Borrego Desert Energy Project

The Anza-Borrego Desert Natural History Association invites everyone to the ABDNHA Library and Garden Thursday March 1 and 11 a.m., as they introduce the Borrego Desert Energy Project.

The Borrego Desert Energy Project is an educational and community outreach program to inform the public and stimulate discussion on the subjects of energy generation and use, as well as the relationships between energy, climate, and the natural world.

The Energy Project is multifaceted, including interpretive displays and artwork under ABDNHA’s new Solar Ramada at the entrance to ABDNHA’s Botanical Garden, a self-guided tour to the sustainable projects in the Borrego Valley, ongoing educational programs and focus sessions for adults and school children, an energy careers program for the high school, and a project website, http://www.borregoenergy.org.

To reserve a seat for the presentation, please contact the Anza-Borrego Desert Natural History Association at 760-767-3052, or by email abdnha2@att.net, with your name and number of people who will be attending.

ABDNHA Library and Garden – 652 Palm Canyon Drive