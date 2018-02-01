RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

30th Annual RoadRunner Club Senior Center Benefit

 

Last updated 2/15/2018 at 2:20pm

Tuesday Feb. 20, the RoadRunner Club will hold a benefit for the senior center.

Golfers and non-golfers are welcome, as festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. at the RoadRunner Clubhouse for the evening benefit.

There will be delicious hors d'oeuvres, a silent auction and raffle (cash or check only), followed by an awards presentation.

To be a sponsor ($100), your sign will be displayed on a hole and at the evening benefit.

Morning golf: Good life communities covers green fees. There will be free coffee, bailey's, beer, water and soft drinks. Arrive by 8:45 a.m. at the RoadRunner Club House card room.

Entry fee is a (tax deductible) donation of $25 per golfer.

If you have any questions, call John Stephenson at 360731-3031 or carol MacDougall at 541-815-9632.

