Soroptimist International of Borrego Springs Artists Open Studios Tour

Soroptimist International of Borrego Springs 2018 Artists’ Open Studios Tour will begin this Saturday Feb. 24 and continue into Sunday Feb. 25. Fourteen artists studios are open to the public beginning at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days. This is a self guided tour using a provided map with a purchased ticket.

All artists’ studios are located in Borrego Springs. Please purchase tickets at The Outfitters in The Mall or online at siborregosprings.org.

Soroptimist International of Borrego Springs is fund raising for scholarships, education grants and programs for the betterment of girls and women in our local community.