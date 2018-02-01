RSS

Home   Advertise   Classifieds   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Soroptimist International of Borrego Springs Artists Open Studios Tour

 

Last updated 3/3/2018 at 1:22pm



Soroptimist International of Borrego Springs 2018 Artists’ Open Studios Tour will begin this Saturday Feb. 24 and continue into Sunday Feb. 25. Fourteen artists studios are open to the public beginning at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days. This is a self guided tour using a provided map with a purchased ticket.

All artists’ studios are located in Borrego Springs. Please purchase tickets at The Outfitters in The Mall or online at siborregosprings.org.

Soroptimist International of Borrego Springs is fund raising for scholarships, education grants and programs for the betterment of girls and women in our local community.


You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | generalmail@borregosun.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2018 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2018 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser