Ridgeline at BSPAC, Feb. 16

BSPAC is proud to present RidgeLine, a dramatic play. RidgeLine stars the playwright Miguel Andreas Hebert, Borregans Russell Webb, Elaine Hazelrigg, Susan Deering and is directed by George Keith. It also features Micki Alfont and Borrego High School students Smith Rodriguez, James Asche, Jarreth Lopez, and Beth Johns. The play enjoyed a two week run in Friday Harbor Washington, the home of the playwright. It has always been Herbert's dream to present his play on BSPAC's stage as he holds Borrego Springs near and dear to his heart, a motivation that is revealed in the play.

Ticket in advance are now on sale online at http://www.bspac.net (online sale close 3 days before a performance) or at the Bighorn Fudge Company (Wednesday - Sunday 8 to 4). Tickets are also available at the Box Office 45 minutes before each performance - Friday and Saturday Feb. 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb.18 at 3.

Come and enjoy!!

Your BSPAC Board