Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Thanksgiving Plans

 

Last updated 11/16/2017 at 9:08am



Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and many have plans in full fledged force. From decorations to different dishes that leave you wobbling for a bit, it will be a holiday well spent.

But how will you be spending it? Are you having a fancy full-course meal, or are you going away for Thanksgiving? Will you be watching the traditional Thanksgiving Day NFL game of the Los Angeles Chargers versus the Dallas Cowboys?

Whether you have family or friends over at your home in Borrego Springs, or you're traveling away, we want to know! Will you be trying new recipes, will your table placement be decorated from top to bottom? Share them with us!

Email the Borrego Sun, and submit your photos along with a little blurb of how you spent your Thanksgiving. Email generalmail@borregosun.com

Have a safe, and wonderful Thanksgiving!

Borrego Sun
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | generalmail@borregosun.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2018 Borrego Sun, Inc.

