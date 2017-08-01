Join the 2017 Julian Bikepack Challenge

The Julian Bikepacking Challenge is a three loop bikepacking route highlighting the incredibly diverse terrain and scenery in San Diego County. The Beach, Desert and Mountain loops are all a mix of pavement, two track and singletrack trails with varying technical levels. Total distance for all three loops is around 450 miles with over 45,000 feet of elevation gain. Total time to do the entire route will be 4-9 days. Each loop has unique character and challenges, and can be done individually.

This year they are adding a single loop option that samples each of the three loops. Total distance will be around 270 miles with 27,000’ of gain. Should be doable in 3-5 days, without the option to quit after climbing back up to Julian after every loop!

All the loops start and end at the Julian Pie Company in Julian. The address is 2225 Main Street, Julian, CA 92036. A perfect place to reward yourself with the famous Julian Apple Pie and ice cream after completing a loop!

For more information look at julianbikepackchallenge.com

Fri, Oct 13, 2017, 8:00 AM – Fri, Oct 20, 2017, 8:00 AM