3.6 Quaks across Salton Sea

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake took residents by surprise Tuesday morning. Several eye witness were shocked by the intensity of the temblor.

The quake occurred at 10:14 a.m. approximately 11 miles southwest of the Salton Sea, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was the third quake felt within a 24-hour period in the Inland region.

On Monday, 3.6-magnitude earthquake hit at 10:06 p.m. near Loma Linda and a 3.0-magnitude earthquake hit 8 miles north of Banning a few minutes later.

Tuesday’s temblor was felt as far north as Indio, as far south as Imperial County and as far east as the opposite shore of the sea.

It is the second quake in the area this month. On March 1, a magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck the same general area west of the Salton Sea.

Students at Seaview Elementary were seen evacuating their school until firefighters could check for damage.

One resident stated, "If the quake had been just seconds longer we would have seen some real damage across the area."

There have been no immediate reports of injuries or property damage from either earthquake and schools in the area have been given the all clear.