There will be a Wednesday Weed Walk from 8 to 11 on nonpark lands. Because about 90% of the Volutaria threatening our wildflowers is located on nonpark lands, these leisurely walks will focus on strategic locations in and around Borrego Springs including the sculptures, roadsides, and wildflower fields and are an opportunity to learn to recognize and remove both Sahara mustard and Volutaria. We meet in the ABDNHA parking lot at 8am. Bring the items mentioned above: “Good hiking shoes, gloves, sun hat, sunscreen, water, snacks, and a smile”. All are welcome.

For further information contact:

Pat Matthews

Volutaria Coordinator sponsored by a US Fish and Wildlife grant through the California Invasive Plant Council. 360-320-8560 or patmatthews@hotmail.com