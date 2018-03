Crowds flocked to Borrego yesterday with a lot of new faces among the locals and the vendors saw a lot of trade.

Steven Ybarra was a standout hit for the day and his music had people up and dancing.

Pilots took to the skies to wow the crowd and pay tribute to Frank Himmerich with a 'Missing Man' peel away from their formation.

The main day of celebrations is over but you can watch some of the highlights here.