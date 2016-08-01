RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Perseid Meteor Shower on the Way

 

Last updated 8/5/2016 at 7:32am

Ruslan Merzlyakov/RMS Photography

After last nights Delta Aquarids Meteor Shower, Borrego's dark skies will once again be the best place to stargaze come Aug 12-13.

Perseid meteor shower will burst into light this August as Earth passes through the long trail left by Comet Swift-Tuttle. With this year set to be the best since 2009, it will be best viewed after moon set at 1 a.m. It should be an excellent early-morning show as according to NASA meteor expert Bill Cooke, they will be in "outburst" in 2016, which means they'll appear at double the usual rates.

"This year, instead of seeing about 80 Perseids per hour, the rate could top 150 and even approach 200 meteors per hour," Cooke said. It's the first such outburst since 2009.

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | generalmail@borregosun.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2018 Borrego Sun, Inc.

