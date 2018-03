Food Fancy by Nancy - Summer Hours

Last updated 5/5/2016 at 7:14am

Summer Hours for our Restaurants

THE ARCHES – Borrego Springs Resort June 1: Wednesday thru Sunday, 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

ASSAGGIO: closing May 15

BIG HORN RESTAURANT & BAR – Palm Canyon Resort Weekends after 3:00 p.m.

CALICO’S Coffee & Homemade Goodies Daily 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Siesta break, 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

CARLEE’S PLACE Daily 11:00 a.m to 9:00 p.m. or so

CARMELITA’S MEXICAN GRILL & CANTINA Daily 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. May close in August.

COYOTE STEAKHOUSE – Palms at Indian Head Wednesday thru Sunday, 5:00 to 8:30 p.m.

EL BORREGO Call 760-748-2937

JILBERTO’S TACO SHOP Daily 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

KENDALL’S CAFE Daily 6:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m.

KESLING’S KITCHEN Daily 11:00 a.m to 9:00 p.m.

La Casa DEL ZORRO 760-767-0100

PABLITO’S RESTAURANT Closes May 31 for four months

RAMS HILL RESTAURANT June 10, Friday, Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sunday to 8:00 p.m.

RED OCOTILLO 760-767-7400 Lunch and dinner, daily. Inquire for breakfast