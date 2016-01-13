RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

La Casa Del Zorro - Tennis Clinic and Pro-Am

 

Last updated 1/21/2016



La Casa Del Zorro Desert Resort & Spa is holding its first-ever Tennis Clinic and Pro-Am - Thursday, January 28.

In partnership with resident expert Mike Rogers USPTA elite pro, tennis enthusiasts are invited to come out and observe both the fully booked morning clinic that begins at 9:00 AM and the official Pro-Am that begins at noon.

The Pro-Am will use a round robin scoring format to keep the competition fierce with four pro players paired with four amateurs for an exciting match.



