La Casa Del Zorro - Tennis Clinic and Pro-Am

La Casa Del Zorro Desert Resort & Spa is holding its first-ever Tennis Clinic and Pro-Am - Thursday, January 28.

In partnership with resident expert Mike Rogers USPTA elite pro, tennis enthusiasts are invited to come out and observe both the fully booked morning clinic that begins at 9:00 AM and the official Pro-Am that begins at noon.

The Pro-Am will use a round robin scoring format to keep the competition fierce with four pro players paired with four amateurs for an exciting match.