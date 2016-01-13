RSS

Home   Advertise   Classifieds   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

From Eye to Eye

 

Last updated 1/13/2016 at 6:59am



The Art Guild’s first luncheon of the new year is scheduled for Jan. 14 at de Anza Country Club featuring artist Rebecca Alzofon, who taught art to

students and professionals at both her Redwood City atelier and major Bay Area animation companies.

Hear and see Rebecca explain how art students can use their eyes to measure and draw the posing nude and conclude with a demonstration on drawing the human eye.

for the luncheon is $22 with doors opening at 11:30. Reservations should have been made by Jan 11.



You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | generalmail@borregosun.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2018 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2018 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser