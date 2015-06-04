RSS

Home   Advertise   Classifieds   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Free Water-Saving Kit Available at the ABDNHA Nature Center

 

Last updated 6/5/2015 at 10:29am



Step up your water-saving efforts while reducing your water and energy bills with this free kit that includes a low-flow shower head and faucet aerators.

These easy-to-install items maintain a high-pressure flow while reducing water usage up to 11 percent.

When you save water, you're also saving the energy of heating water, which can help lower your monthly energy bill.

The kits are sponsored by San Diego Gas & Electric and are available to all customers of SDG&E, limited to one kit per household. Fill out a card with your name and street address at ABDNHA’s Borrego Desert Nature Center.


You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | generalmail@borregosun.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2018 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2018 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 03/08/2018 13:59