Free Water-Saving Kit Available at the ABDNHA Nature Center

Step up your water-saving efforts while reducing your water and energy bills with this free kit that includes a low-flow shower head and faucet aerators.

These easy-to-install items maintain a high-pressure flow while reducing water usage up to 11 percent.

When you save water, you're also saving the energy of heating water, which can help lower your monthly energy bill.

The kits are sponsored by San Diego Gas & Electric and are available to all customers of SDG&E, limited to one kit per household. Fill out a card with your name and street address at ABDNHA’s Borrego Desert Nature Center.