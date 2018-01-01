Borrego Sun - Since 1949

About Borrego Sun

Borrego Springs is an unincorporated town of about 3,000 people, many of whom are retirees with second homes here in the desert. Located in the middle of 600,000-acre Anza-Borrego Desert State Park and with Ocotillo Wells State Vehicular Recreation Area, Salton Sea, Julian and Palomar Mountain State Park just minutes away, Borrego Springs is the place for thousands of annual visitors to stop, eat, relax, and shop.

During the winter, especially the period from January through April, the town's population swells to 6,000 with additional seasonal visitors. Spring is the high season in Borrego Springs. Nothing draws visitors to our town like the prospect of seeing fields of wildflowers, blooming cacti and roadside colors, which are returning to us after a long battle with invasive Sahara Mustard.

Our annual Borrego Days Desert Festival, complete with a parade, vendor booths and a two-day music festival also draws visitors at the opening of the season, during the last weekend of October. 2015 celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Desert Festival. Come enjoy the popular events! March brings a quality art gathering of both the Annual Plein Air Art paint-off and the Circle of Art Show and Sale at the center of town.

Our visitors and seasonal residents are looking for things to do and places to shop. They have time to make day trips to surrounding towns to enjoy a varied experience. Our residents are active members of the community. Volunteers man the Visitors Center at the State Park, the Borrego Art Institute and the Chamber of Commerce. They golf, cycle, paint the stunning scenery, hike and work with the park's paleontology and archaeology societies to collect, clean and display fossils (including mammoths, camels and sabre-tooth tigers) and manmade artifacts.

The Borrego Sun is a bimonthly award-winning newspaper (published every other Thursday) this is Borrego's only source of local news. Susbscribers receive the paper in the mail and keep it in their home until the next issue arrives. Newspapers are also sold in street racks or indoors throughout Borrego Springs and selected surrounding communities. Our circulation currently hovers around 4,000. The Borrego Sun covers community and regional issues and is recognized for the quality of its content and attractive presentation. In 2014, the Borrego Sun celebrated 65 years in print, and will continue in print, even with the 2015 introduction of our new website at www.BorregoSun.com.

Our advertising rates are nominal and we have a talented graphic staff that can turn your ideas into attractive, productive advertisements. Call us today to advertise and subscribe.



