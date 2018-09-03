Daylight Saving Time, Spring Forward Spring forward!Don't forget to move your clocks ahead Sunday March 11! Daylight saving time begins Sunday March 11 at 2 a.m., and yes, we are losing an hour of sleep. However, the4 bright side is the hour of sunlight at the end of ... — Updated 3/9/2018

American Legion Post 853 Needs Your Help Dear Members and Friends, The American Legion Post 853 is requesting your financial support for a very beneficial project. As you know, The American Legion Post 853 will be 20 years old in 2018. During our 20 years at this site, the property has been progressively improved.... — Updated 3/9/2018

BVEF Grants $26K to Reduce Food Insecurity in Borrego Springs The Borrego Valley Endowment Fund (The Fund) granted $20,319, so that the San Diego Hunger Coalition could subcontract with Borrego Health Clinic to enroll their Medi-Cal patients in CalFresh. The CalFresh Program, federally known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program... — Updated 3/8/2018

Borrego Rejects Rudyville... AGAIN By J. David Garmon, MD President, Tubb Canyon Desert Conservancy In a unanimous, 7 – 0, vote the Borrego Springs Community Sponsor Group rejected Rudyville's Property Specific Request (PSR) to increase its zoning density from... — Updated 3/7/2018

Letter from BSUSD Principal Katherine Girvin Borrego Springs High School principal Katherine Girvin sent out this letter to parents, following an incident that occurred March 1. "Dear Borrego Springs Unified School District Parents: In light of the recent school tragedy in Florida, concerned parents and community members... — Updated 3/7/2018

ABDNHA Desert Energy Project If there are Borregans who doubt the possibility of members of non-profit organizations, government agencies, and the private sector all working together in harmonious synchronization towards a common public goal, they should have attended the kick-off meeting of our Desert... — Updated 3/9/2018