Daylight Saving Time, Spring Forward
Spring forward!Don't forget to move your clocks ahead Sunday March 11! Daylight saving time begins Sunday March 11 at 2 a.m., and yes, we are losing an hour of sleep. However, the4 bright side is the hour of sunlight at the end of ... — Updated 3/9/2018
American Legion Post 853 Needs Your Help
Dear Members and Friends, The American Legion Post 853 is requesting your financial support for a very beneficial project. As you know, The American Legion Post 853 will be 20 years old in 2018. During our 20 years at this site, the property has been progressively improved.... — Updated 3/9/2018
BVEF Grants $26K to Reduce Food Insecurity in Borrego Springs
The Borrego Valley Endowment Fund (The Fund) granted $20,319, so that the San Diego Hunger Coalition could subcontract with Borrego Health Clinic to enroll their Medi-Cal patients in CalFresh. The CalFresh Program, federally known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program... — Updated 3/8/2018
Borrego Rejects Rudyville... AGAIN
By J. David Garmon, MD President, Tubb Canyon Desert Conservancy In a unanimous, 7 – 0, vote the Borrego Springs Community Sponsor Group rejected Rudyville's Property Specific Request (PSR) to increase its zoning density from... — Updated 3/7/2018
Letter from BSUSD Principal Katherine Girvin
Borrego Springs High School principal Katherine Girvin sent out this letter to parents, following an incident that occurred March 1. "Dear Borrego Springs Unified School District Parents: In light of the recent school tragedy in Florida, concerned parents and community members... — Updated 3/7/2018
ABDNHA Desert Energy Project
If there are Borregans who doubt the possibility of members of non-profit organizations, government agencies, and the private sector all working together in harmonious synchronization towards a common public goal, they should have attended the kick-off meeting of our Desert... — Updated 3/9/2018
Sun Endorses Jim Desmond For District 5 Supervisor
Of the potential candidates for San Diego County's non-partisan seat for 5th District Supervisor in California's June primary to replace term-limited Bill Horn, Democrat challenger Esther Sanchez has dropped out, leaving only two... — Updated 3/7/2018
Circle of Art Show & Sale
Saturday March 10 and Sunday March 11 at Christmas Circle, the 29th Annual Circle of Art Show & Sale will be held, which is BASIC’s winter season featured event. For more information, call 307-359-0191 or email inf... — Updated 3/8/2018
Borrego Springs Little League Begins March 10
The 2018 Little League season begins March 10, so out and show your support for our little leaguers. (See schedules below for March and April). Opening ceremony begins at 9 a.m. First game begins at 10:30 a.m. If anyone is interested in volunteering or would like to make a... — Updated 3/3/2018
Lady Rams Basketball Finish Season Undefeated
The Borrego Springs Lady Rams basketball team gave it all they could, but their efforts weren’t enough to get past the Lady Lions of Liberty Charter. The team fell 54 – 31, ending their playoff run just a bit short in the CIF San Diego Section Girl’s Basketball... — Updated 3/3/2018
Calling All Borrego Writers
Every Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., the library hosts a Writers Workshop for authors in all genres to present and discuss works in progress, with whatever level of feedback the author desires. The only rules are respect for all present and our time constraints, no political... — Updated 3/9/2018
Important Water Meeting, March 5
Leading citizens’ groups in Borrego are urging both English-speaking and Spanish-speaking residents to “Please come to the public meeting on March 5 to speak about how you would be affected by possible water reductions and rate increases,” according to Rebecca Falk of the... — Updated 3/8/2018