RSS

Home   Advertise   Classifieds   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Share/Save/Bookmark

Borrego Springs, California

News

Daylight Saving Time, Spring Forward

Spring forward!Don't forget to move your clocks ahead Sunday March 11! Daylight saving time begins Sunday March 11 at 2 a.m., and yes, we are losing an hour of sleep. However, the4 bright side is the hour of sunlight at the end of ... — Updated 3/9/2018

American Legion Post 853 Needs Your Help

Dear Members and Friends, The American Legion Post 853 is requesting your financial support for a very beneficial project. As you know, The American Legion Post 853 will be 20 years old in 2018. During our 20 years at this site, the property has been progressively improved.... — Updated 3/9/2018

BVEF Grants $26K to Reduce Food Insecurity in Borrego Springs

The Borrego Valley Endowment Fund (The Fund) granted $20,319, so that the San Diego Hunger Coalition could subcontract with Borrego Health Clinic to enroll their Medi-Cal patients in CalFresh. The CalFresh Program, federally known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program... — Updated 3/8/2018

Borrego Rejects Rudyville... AGAIN

By J. David Garmon, MD President, Tubb Canyon Desert Conservancy In a unanimous, 7 – 0, vote the Borrego Springs Community Sponsor Group rejected Rudyville's Property Specific Request (PSR) to increase its zoning density from... — Updated 3/7/2018

Letter from BSUSD Principal Katherine Girvin

Borrego Springs High School principal Katherine Girvin sent out this letter to parents, following an incident that occurred March 1. "Dear Borrego Springs Unified School District Parents: In light of the recent school tragedy in Florida, concerned parents and community members... — Updated 3/7/2018

By Michael Sadler

ABDNHA Desert Energy Project

If there are Borregans who doubt the possibility of members of non-profit organizations, government agencies, and the private sector all working together in harmonious synchronization towards a common public goal, they should have attended the kick-off meeting of our Desert... — Updated 3/9/2018

Sun Endorses Jim Desmond For District 5 Supervisor

Of the potential candidates for San Diego County's non-partisan seat for 5th District Supervisor in California's June primary to replace term-limited Bill Horn, Democrat challenger Esther Sanchez has dropped out, leaving only two... — Updated 3/7/2018

Wildflower Bloom Limited This Spring

Wild Mice Test Positive for Hantavirus

Blankets of Snow in Julian, Warner
+ MORE STORIES

Arts

Circle of Art Show & Sale

Saturday March 10 and Sunday March 11 at Christmas Circle, the 29th Annual Circle of Art Show & Sale will be held, which is BASIC’s winter season featured event. For more information, call 307-359-0191 or email inf... — Updated 3/8/2018

Violinist Laura Klugherz at BSPAC
+ MORE STORIES

Sports

Borrego Springs Little League Begins March 10

The 2018 Little League season begins March 10, so out and show your support for our little leaguers. (See schedules below for March and April). Opening ceremony begins at 9 a.m. First game begins at 10:30 a.m. If anyone is interested in volunteering or would like to make a... — Updated 3/3/2018

Lady Rams Basketball Finish Season Undefeated

The Borrego Springs Lady Rams basketball team gave it all they could, but their efforts weren’t enough to get past the Lady Lions of Liberty Charter. The team fell 54 – 31, ending their playoff run just a bit short in the CIF San Diego Section Girl’s Basketball... — Updated 3/3/2018

Events

Borrego Garden Tour

March 16 Sundowner at Seley Ranch

Desert Birding Festival
+ MORE STORIES

Information

Calling All Borrego Writers

Every Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., the library hosts a Writers Workshop for authors in all genres to present and discuss works in progress, with whatever level of feedback the author desires. The only rules are respect for all present and our time constraints, no political... — Updated 3/9/2018

Important Water Meeting, March 5

Leading citizens’ groups in Borrego are urging both English-speaking and Spanish-speaking residents to “Please come to the public meeting on March 5 to speak about how you would be affected by possible water reductions and rate increases,” according to Rebecca Falk of the... — Updated 3/8/2018


forecasts

—— Stories ——

Subscribe & receive:

– Full site access
– Access the archives

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | generalmail@borregosun.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2018 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2018 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 03/09/2018 15:27